Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) Short Interest Update

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,660,000 shares, a growth of 49.5% from the January 15th total of 1,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 457,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 6.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 160.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VYGR opened at $3.67 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.20. Voyager Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.46 and a 52-week high of $7.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.30 million, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.19.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VYGR. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on Voyager Therapeutics from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Voyager Therapeutics from $14.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.07.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of treatments for severe neurological diseases. Its pipeline of gene therapy programs includes VY-AADC, VY-SOD101, VY-HTT01, VY-FXN01, Tau Program, and VY-NAV01. The company was founded by Guang Ping Gao, Mark A.

