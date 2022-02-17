Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) Receives $13.17 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.17.

VYGR has been the subject of several research reports. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $14.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 222.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 174,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 120,239 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 148.1% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 678,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after acquiring an additional 404,893 shares in the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $314,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 734,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 271,331 shares in the last quarter. 64.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ VYGR traded down $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $3.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,718. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.21. Voyager Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.46 and a 52-week high of $7.38. The stock has a market cap of $133.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.19.

About Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of treatments for severe neurological diseases. Its pipeline of gene therapy programs includes VY-AADC, VY-SOD101, VY-HTT01, VY-FXN01, Tau Program, and VY-NAV01. The company was founded by Guang Ping Gao, Mark A.

