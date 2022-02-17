Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 441,524 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Voya Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 89.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,943 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 441,524 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $4,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sectoral Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Exact Sciences by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 67,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,462,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 369,128 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,223,000 after purchasing an additional 16,908 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 33,676 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 13,312 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,722 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,982,258 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $189,208,000 after purchasing an additional 119,426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered Exact Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Exact Sciences from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Exact Sciences from $144.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Exact Sciences from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exact Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.23.

NASDAQ EXAS opened at $78.38 on Thursday. Exact Sciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.80 and a fifty-two week high of $149.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.29. The stock has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.77 and a beta of 1.19.

In other Exact Sciences news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 14,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total value of $1,146,235.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 1,839 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total value of $146,292.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,126 shares of company stock valued at $1,441,923. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Profile

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.