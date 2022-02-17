Voya Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Voya Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 2.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 143,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,792 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $6,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HIW. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in Highwoods Properties by 21.8% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,529,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $418,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703,234 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Highwoods Properties by 81.4% during the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,249,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,633 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Highwoods Properties by 307.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,354,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,639 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Highwoods Properties by 357.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,104,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,429,000 after acquiring an additional 862,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,427,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,014,000 after purchasing an additional 385,913 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HIW opened at $43.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.09. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.22 and a twelve month high of $48.98.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $203.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.79 million. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is 77.82%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HIW shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.40.

Highwoods Properties Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

