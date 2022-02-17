Voya Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Voya Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 2.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Repligen were worth $5,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RGEN. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Repligen by 531.3% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Repligen by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Repligen by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RGEN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Repligen in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.88.

Shares of RGEN opened at $184.03 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $219.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $256.19. Repligen Co. has a 52-week low of $162.29 and a 52-week high of $327.32. The firm has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.63 and a beta of 0.78.

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

