Voya Investment Management LLC Has $5.94 Million Position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Voya Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) by 0.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 47,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $5,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Unity Software during the 3rd quarter worth $411,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Unity Software during the 3rd quarter worth $247,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Unity Software by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 28,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Gainplan LLC acquired a new stake in Unity Software during the 3rd quarter worth $761,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in Unity Software during the 3rd quarter worth $28,326,000. 77.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Shares of NYSE:U opened at $110.28 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.35. Unity Software Inc. has a one year low of $76.00 and a one year high of $210.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.54 billion, a PE ratio of -67.24 and a beta of 2.31.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.33. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 44.77% and a negative return on equity of 19.10%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Unity Software from $185.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Unity Software from $171.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Unity Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Unity Software from $105.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Unity Software from $152.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.45.

In related news, SVP Marc Whitten sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total value of $225,131.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Clive Downie sold 33,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.97, for a total transaction of $5,999,119.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,033,341 shares of company stock worth $171,717,937 over the last 90 days. 19.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding U? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U).

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.