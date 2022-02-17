Voya Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Voya Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) by 2.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 302,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,608 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $6,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 2.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,950,000 after acquiring an additional 3,621 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the second quarter valued at $232,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,866,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $290,133,000 after buying an additional 350,773 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 4.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,231,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,327,000 after buying an additional 91,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 123.8% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 76,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after buying an additional 42,517 shares during the last quarter. 84.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VSH stock opened at $20.43 on Thursday. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $26.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.06. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.34.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 9.76%. The company had revenue of $843.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Vishay Intertechnology’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Vishay Intertechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of discrete semiconductors and passive components. It operates through the following segments: MOSFET (metal oxide semiconductor field-effect transistor), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors. The MOSFET segment offers semiconductors which function as solid state switches to control power.

