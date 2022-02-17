Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st.

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by 34.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

IGD opened at $5.98 on Thursday. Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.32 and a fifty-two week high of $6.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.10 and a 200-day moving average of $6.05.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,752,326 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,512,000 after purchasing an additional 445,217 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 236,244 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 41,773 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 43,957 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,438,287 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,932,000 after acquiring an additional 152,897 shares during the last quarter.

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Voya Global Equity Dividend & Premium Opportunity Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its primary objective is to provide a high level of income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

