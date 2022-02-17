Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st.
Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by 34.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
IGD opened at $5.98 on Thursday. Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.32 and a fifty-two week high of $6.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.10 and a 200-day moving average of $6.05.
Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Company Profile
Voya Global Equity Dividend & Premium Opportunity Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its primary objective is to provide a high level of income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.
