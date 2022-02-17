Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,691 Shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 10.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,457 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in 2U were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TWOU. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in 2U during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 2U in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 2U in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of 2U in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of 2U by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,279 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director Alexis Maybank sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $103,243.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher J. Paucek acquired 26,040 shares of 2U stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.64 per share, with a total value of $251,025.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 169,522 shares of company stock valued at $1,593,012. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of 2U stock opened at $10.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $772.56 million, a P/E ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 0.88. 2U, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.63 and a 52 week high of $55.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The software maker reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.43. 2U had a negative return on equity of 14.21% and a negative net margin of 18.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that 2U, Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on TWOU. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on 2U from $50.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on 2U from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on 2U from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on 2U from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, 2U has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.10.

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

