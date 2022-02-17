Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Has $912,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) by 1.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,993 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PSK. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 194.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 435,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,274,000 after buying an additional 288,065 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 16.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 922,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,792,000 after buying an additional 130,954 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 439,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,420,000 after purchasing an additional 116,672 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,742,000. Finally, Golden Green Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,638,000.

Get SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF alerts:

Shares of PSK stock opened at $39.10 on Thursday. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.42 and a fifty-two week high of $44.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.67.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.