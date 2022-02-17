Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,137 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 128.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 115.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. 81.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $221.62 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.60 and a 52 week high of $246.08.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,040,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LHX shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $254.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.91.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

