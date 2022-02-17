Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 5,250 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 96.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,715 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,250 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 267,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,630,000 after acquiring an additional 50,178 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Pinterest by 110.8% in the third quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 67,590 shares during the last quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest in the third quarter worth about $102,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in Pinterest by 252.8% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 22,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 16,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Pinterest by 46.2% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 23,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 7,427 shares during the last quarter.

PINS has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $54.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $51.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Pinterest from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Pinterest from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinterest has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.84.

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 4,000 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $149,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 56,960 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total transaction of $1,707,091.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 395,877 shares of company stock valued at $12,787,578. 8.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PINS opened at $25.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.09. Pinterest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.01 and a twelve month high of $88.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.36.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.19. Pinterest had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 15.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinterest Profile

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

