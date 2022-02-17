Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.64-0.67 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.62. Vontier also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.050-$3.150 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Vontier in a report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vontier from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vontier has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.50.

Shares of VNT stock traded down $1.35 on Thursday, reaching $26.81. 33,658 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,527,798. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.51. Vontier has a 1 year low of $26.31 and a 1 year high of $37.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.88%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Vontier by 303.2% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 165,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,076,000 after acquiring an additional 124,210 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Vontier by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,199,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,851,000 after acquiring an additional 181,417 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in Vontier during the 4th quarter valued at about $195,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Vontier by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Vontier by 1,613.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 182,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,615,000 after acquiring an additional 172,068 shares in the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

