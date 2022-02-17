Voloridge Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) by 90.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 279,038 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after buying an additional 132,371 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in InMode were worth $44,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of InMode by 53.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,053,681 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $168,009,000 after purchasing an additional 365,400 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in InMode by 803.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 230,788 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $36,799,000 after buying an additional 205,234 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in InMode by 402.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 252,153 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $40,206,000 after buying an additional 201,944 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in InMode in the second quarter worth approximately $18,974,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in InMode by 46.6% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 606,060 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $48,318,000 after purchasing an additional 192,598 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of InMode stock traded down $1.56 on Thursday, reaching $44.91. The company had a trading volume of 15,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,113,006. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.93. InMode Ltd. has a 1 year low of $31.10 and a 1 year high of $99.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 1.92.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The healthcare company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $110.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.54 million. InMode had a return on equity of 46.95% and a net margin of 46.06%. InMode’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS.

INMD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on InMode from $103.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on InMode from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, raised their price objective on InMode from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, InMode has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.55.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

