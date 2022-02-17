Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $40.75 Million Position in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 298.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 740,415 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 554,801 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.24% of Nuance Communications worth $40,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 10.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 50,833 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after acquiring an additional 4,825 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Nuance Communications by 6.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 81,113 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,464,000 after buying an additional 5,040 shares during the last quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 24.3% in the third quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 121,042 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,662,000 after purchasing an additional 23,651 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 186.8% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 616,783 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,947,000 after purchasing an additional 401,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 31.5% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 59,722 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 14,291 shares in the last quarter. 80.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Mark D. Benjamin sold 492,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total transaction of $27,113,776.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 5,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total value of $313,494.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,347,474 shares of company stock valued at $74,178,665. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nuance Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.25.

NUAN stock remained flat at $$55.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,664,290. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.14. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.90 and a 52-week high of $55.55. The company has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a PE ratio of -614.15 and a beta of 1.14.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.14). Nuance Communications had a negative net margin of 1.96% and a positive return on equity of 6.37%. The company had revenue of $321.40 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc engages in the provision of conversational artificial intelligence (AI) and ambient clinical intelligence services. It offers a wide range of products and services, including clinical documentation, solutions for clinicians, radiologists and care teams, as well as intelligent customer engagement, and security and biometric solutions for brands.

