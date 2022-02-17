Voloridge Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 4,107.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,773 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,685 shares during the quarter. Chipotle Mexican Grill comprises approximately 0.5% of Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $83,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,700.0% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,720.00, for a total transaction of $344,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,180.00 to $2,069.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,900.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,150.00 to $1,975.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,920.00 to $1,903.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,845.00 to $1,630.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,969.19.

Shares of CMG stock traded down $27.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1,547.64. The stock had a trading volume of 815 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,514. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,256.27 and a 12-month high of $1,958.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,580.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,742.31.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $5.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.21 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 9.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

