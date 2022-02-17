Voloridge Investment Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 134,645 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $64,220,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.37% of Domino’s Pizza at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the second quarter valued at $1,679,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 11.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,181 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,350,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the second quarter worth about $58,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 2.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,338 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,155,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the second quarter worth about $658,000. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Domino’s Pizza from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley cut Domino’s Pizza from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $541.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays cut Domino’s Pizza from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $500.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $510.23.

Shares of DPZ stock traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $434.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,986. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.64. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12-month low of $319.71 and a 12-month high of $567.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $489.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $499.43.

Domino's Pizza Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

