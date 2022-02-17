Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €225.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) has been given a €225.00 ($255.68) price objective by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.95% from the company’s previous close.

VOW3 has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €238.00 ($270.45) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €310.00 ($352.27) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €276.00 ($313.64) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €170.00 ($193.18) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Nord/LB set a €250.00 ($284.09) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €255.07 ($289.85).

Volkswagen stock opened at €186.02 ($211.39) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.32. Volkswagen has a 1 year low of €159.72 ($181.50) and a 1 year high of €252.20 ($286.59). The company has a market cap of $38.36 billion and a PE ratio of 5.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is €183.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is €189.37.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

