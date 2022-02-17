VK Services LLC Invests $293.39 Million in Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT)

VK Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 20,956,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,386,000. Vicarious Surgical accounts for 6.6% of VK Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. VK Services LLC owned about 0.49% of Vicarious Surgical at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vicarious Surgical in the third quarter worth about $33,472,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vicarious Surgical in the third quarter worth about $1,496,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Vicarious Surgical in the third quarter worth about $1,083,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new stake in Vicarious Surgical in the third quarter worth about $540,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Vicarious Surgical in the third quarter worth about $457,000.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. began coverage on shares of Vicarious Surgical in a report on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vicarious Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Vicarious Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Vicarious Surgical in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.40.

In other Vicarious Surgical news, CTO Sammy Khalifa sold 6,194 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total value of $45,278.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Adam David Sachs sold 7,743 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total transaction of $56,523.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 18,215 shares of company stock valued at $126,740 in the last three months.

Shares of RBOT traded up $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $5.96. 189 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 416,948. The company has a quick ratio of 61.49, a current ratio of 61.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.18. Vicarious Surgical Inc has a one year low of $4.67 and a one year high of $15.79.

Vicarious Surgical Company Profile

Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

