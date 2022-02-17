Visteon Corp. (NYSE:VC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $647.32 Million

Brokerages predict that Visteon Corp. (NYSE:VC) will announce $647.32 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Visteon’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $662.73 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $632.54 million. Visteon reported sales of $787.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Visteon will report full year sales of $2.64 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.62 billion to $2.66 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.10 billion to $3.22 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Visteon.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Visteon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

VC stock opened at $105.39 on Thursday. Visteon has a 1-year low of $91.59 and a 1-year high of $139.79.

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

