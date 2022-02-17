Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $118.33.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VC shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Visteon from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Visteon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays upgraded shares of Visteon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Visteon from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of VC stock opened at $105.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 106.45 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.23. Visteon has a 1 year low of $91.59 and a 1 year high of $139.79.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Visteon by 0.7% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,667,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,790,000 after buying an additional 17,470 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Visteon by 2.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,620,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,893,000 after purchasing an additional 58,296 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Visteon by 19.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,555,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,813,000 after purchasing an additional 256,689 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Visteon by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,360,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,198,000 after purchasing an additional 173,616 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Visteon by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,013,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,616,000 after purchasing an additional 11,499 shares during the period.

About Visteon

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

