Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $118.33.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VC shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Visteon from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Visteon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays upgraded shares of Visteon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Visteon from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.
Shares of VC stock opened at $105.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 106.45 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.23. Visteon has a 1 year low of $91.59 and a 1 year high of $139.79.
About Visteon
Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Visteon (VC)
- Insiders Sell SiteOne Landscape Supply, Institutions Buy It
- Matterport Shows Why the Metaverse Will Have Some Growing Pains
- Now It’s Time To Buy Roblox, Maybe
- Haverty Furniture Company Is One Comfortable Dividend-Growth Stock
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.