Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) Trading Down 3.4%

Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) shares fell 3.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.79 and last traded at $6.81. 4,970 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 405,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.05.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VIST. TheStreet cut shares of Vista Oil & Gas from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vista Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $625.21 million, a P/E ratio of 56.82 and a beta of 3.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.89 and its 200 day moving average is $5.47.
About Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST)
Vista Oil & Gas, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 134,000 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of 128.1 MMBOE.
