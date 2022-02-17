Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) Trading Down 3.4%

Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) shares fell 3.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.79 and last traded at $6.81. 4,970 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 405,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.05.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VIST. TheStreet cut shares of Vista Oil & Gas from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vista Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $625.21 million, a P/E ratio of 56.82 and a beta of 3.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.89 and its 200 day moving average is $5.47.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIST. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Vista Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,682,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vista Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,104,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Vista Oil & Gas by 648.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,087,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,795,000 after acquiring an additional 942,088 shares in the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vista Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,097,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vista Oil & Gas by 140.5% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 569,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,029,000 after acquiring an additional 332,634 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

About Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST)

Vista Oil & Gas, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 134,000 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of 128.1 MMBOE.

