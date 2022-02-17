Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Holdings Cut by Unio Capital LLC

Unio Capital LLC trimmed its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,118 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 288 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 4.6% of Unio Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Unio Capital LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $10,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in V. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in Visa in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Visa by 236.8% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Visa by 46.5% in the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total value of $402,098.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,396 shares of company stock worth $7,996,185 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

V has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James lifted their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho lowered Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.54.

V traded down $3.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $225.75. 111,541 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,361,198. The company’s 50-day moving average is $218.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.50. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $190.10 and a 12-month high of $252.67. The company has a market cap of $432.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.83%.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

