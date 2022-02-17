Virgin Galactic Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:SPCE)

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 328,605 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 345% compared to the average daily volume of 73,910 call options.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SPCE. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Virgin Galactic from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Virgin Galactic from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Virgin Galactic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.81.

Get Virgin Galactic alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 107.6% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 207,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 107,408 shares during the period. JS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic during the 4th quarter worth $4,049,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 340,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,551,000 after purchasing an additional 90,897 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 79,807.0% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 226,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 226,652 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 37,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 5,112 shares during the period. 40.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPCE stock opened at $10.03 on Thursday. Virgin Galactic has a 1 year low of $7.58 and a 1 year high of $57.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 0.21.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Galactic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Galactic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.