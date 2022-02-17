Vincent F. Macciocchi Sells 93,110 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Stock

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) SVP Vincent F. Macciocchi sold 93,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total value of $7,141,537.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $76.90 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 11.99. The stock has a market cap of $43.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.81. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $54.94 and a fifty-two week high of $78.03.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $23.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 33.40%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADM. Barclays lifted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.08.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

