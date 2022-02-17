VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund (LON:VOF) Trading Up 2.9%

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited (LON:VOF) shares were up 2.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 525 ($7.10) and last traded at GBX 524 ($7.09). Approximately 76,960 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 178,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 509 ($6.89).

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 513 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 490.92. The firm has a market capitalization of £850.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.22.

Get VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund alerts:

About VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund (LON:VOF)

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited specializes in private equity investments. The fund seeks to invest 80 percent of its portfolio in private equity and 20 percent in equitization projects will be re-allocated to listed shares. The fund also makes private investments. It invests in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.