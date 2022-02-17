Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV) Shares Purchased by VGI Partners Ltd

VGI Partners Ltd grew its position in Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 598,935 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,213 shares during the quarter. Vimeo comprises about 1.9% of VGI Partners Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. VGI Partners Ltd’s holdings in Vimeo were worth $17,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phoenician Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vimeo in the second quarter valued at $5,966,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vimeo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,056,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Vimeo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,936,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Vimeo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,505,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Vimeo by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 625,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,385,000 after purchasing an additional 55,200 shares during the period.

Shares of VMEOV remained flat at $$52.08 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 39,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,933. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.08. Vimeo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.08 and a 12 month high of $58.00.

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

