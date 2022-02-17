ViewRay Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:VRAY)

ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 63,526 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,966% compared to the average volume of 2,072 call options.

In other news, CEO Scott William Drake acquired 89,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.60 per share, for a total transaction of $499,996.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Zachary William Stassen acquired 17,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.60 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ViewRay during the second quarter valued at about $4,920,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ViewRay during the second quarter valued at about $759,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of ViewRay by 3.0% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 24,327,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,403,000 after buying an additional 698,074 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ViewRay in the third quarter valued at about $957,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in ViewRay in the second quarter valued at about $702,000. 89.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VRAY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley upgraded shares of ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of ViewRay in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of ViewRay from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ViewRay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ViewRay currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.21.

ViewRay stock opened at $3.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $630.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.72. ViewRay has a fifty-two week low of $3.65 and a fifty-two week high of $8.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.84.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies, and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.

