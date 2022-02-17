Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) by 223.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,470 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,991 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Viemed Healthcare were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VMD. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Viemed Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $112,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Viemed Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viemed Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 54,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 6,437 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viemed Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $520,000. 54.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VMD opened at $4.10 on Thursday. Viemed Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.08 and a 12 month high of $10.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $162.49 million, a P/E ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 1.50.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VMD. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Viemed Healthcare from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Viemed Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.83.

Viemed Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of home healthcare solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it supplies home medical equipment which provides post-acute respiratory services. It also offers respiratory disease management and in-home sleep testing and sleep apnea treatment. The company was founded by Casey Hoyt, Max Hoyt, and Michael Moore on December 14, 2016 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

