ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) Price Target Cut to $54.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) had its price objective decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $65.00 to $54.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on VIAC. Loop Capital dropped their price target on ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark dropped their price target on ViacomCBS from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded ViacomCBS from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. KeyCorp upgraded ViacomCBS from an underweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ViacomCBS from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.83.

Shares of NASDAQ VIAC opened at $29.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.66. ViacomCBS has a fifty-two week low of $27.84 and a fifty-two week high of $101.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a PE ratio of 5.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.08.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.17). ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 12.00%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ViacomCBS will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.79%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VIAC. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in ViacomCBS during the third quarter worth $25,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Boit C F David acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the second quarter worth $32,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 206.2% in the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 62.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

