Vestcor Inc Sells 16,692 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Vestcor Inc reduced its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,692 shares during the quarter. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BAC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Bank of America by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 163,776,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,752,497,000 after acquiring an additional 38,319,182 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $604,014,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 62,419,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,573,572,000 after purchasing an additional 10,783,612 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 800,016.5% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 7,729,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,838,000 after purchasing an additional 7,728,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 101.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,789,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $636,552,000 after purchasing an additional 7,432,970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus increased their price objective on Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.38.

Bank of America stock opened at $47.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $386.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.56. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $33.79 and a 12 month high of $50.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 34.07%. The business had revenue of $22.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 23.60%.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $830,523.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

