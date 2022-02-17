Vestcor Inc Has $6.80 Million Stock Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Vestcor Inc grew its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 20.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,656 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares during the quarter. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Moderna were worth $6,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 481.8% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 150,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,753,000 after buying an additional 24,239 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 141.2% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 56,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,777,000 after buying an additional 33,128 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,838,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,123,000. 59.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MRNA shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Moderna from $315.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. UBS Group started coverage on Moderna in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $221.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America upgraded Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Moderna from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.87.

MRNA opened at $149.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $60.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.49. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.34 and a 52-week high of $497.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $208.63 and its 200-day moving average is $302.28.

In related news, CFO David W. Meline sold 619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $98,352.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total value of $3,154,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 344,513 shares of company stock worth $83,659,951. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

