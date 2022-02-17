Vestcor Inc Grows Position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Vestcor Inc increased its position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 127.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,832 shares during the quarter. Vestcor Inc owned approximately 0.12% of FTI Consulting worth $5,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in FTI Consulting by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,262,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $574,164,000 after buying an additional 1,357,778 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in FTI Consulting by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,106,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $424,334,000 after buying an additional 39,684 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its position in FTI Consulting by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,366,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,110,000 after buying an additional 137,088 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in FTI Consulting by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 973,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,950,000 after buying an additional 113,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in FTI Consulting by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 892,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,947,000 after buying an additional 62,669 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

Separately, Truist Financial raised their price objective on FTI Consulting from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

FTI Consulting stock opened at $145.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.70. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.28 and a 12 month high of $157.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

FTI Consulting Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN).

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.