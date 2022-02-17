Vestcor Inc Acquires 14,093 Shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)

Vestcor Inc raised its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,655 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,093 shares during the quarter. Vestcor Inc owned 0.08% of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories worth $8,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $1,081,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,121,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,465,000 after acquiring an additional 128,011 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 455,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,518,000 after buying an additional 34,938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RDY shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 31st.

NYSE RDY opened at $56.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 0.47. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a 52 week low of $54.15 and a 52 week high of $75.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.71.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Profile

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. engages in the manufacture and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services & Active Ingredients, Proprietary Products, and Others. The Global Generics segment consists of manufacturing and marketing of prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products ready for consumption by the patient, marketed under a brand name or as generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

