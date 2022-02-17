VerusCoin Achieves Market Cap of $41.78 Million (VRSC)

VerusCoin (CURRENCY:VRSC) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 17th. Over the last seven days, VerusCoin has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. One VerusCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.62 or 0.00001478 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. VerusCoin has a market cap of $41.78 million and $7,741.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002367 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001916 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.78 or 0.00044424 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,000.87 or 0.07099055 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,250.85 or 0.99951423 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.18 or 0.00050103 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.35 or 0.00052874 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002983 BTC.

About VerusCoin

VerusCoin launched on August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 66,877,585 coins. VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin . VerusCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@veruscoin . VerusCoin’s official website is www.veruscoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Verus introduces a new consensus algorithm called Proof of Power, a 50% PoW / 50% PoS algorithm, which solves theoretical weaknesses in other PoS systems, and is provably immune to 51% hash attacks, making Verus one of, if not the most, double-spend resistant public blockchain(s) running. Verus also uses a unique hash algorithm, VerusHash, a quantum secure hash algorithm that is near-equally mineable on both CPUs and GPUs. The Verus Coin’s project vision includes automatically provisioned public blockchains as a service. “

VerusCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VerusCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VerusCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

