Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) Shares Gap Down to $13.95

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.95, but opened at $13.24. Vertex shares last traded at $13.30, with a volume of 505 shares.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vertex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Vertex in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.86.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.14 and its 200-day moving average is $17.99. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -1,395.00 and a beta of 0.82.

In other news, major shareholder Jeffery Westphal sold 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total value of $11,680,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director John Richard Stamm sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total transaction of $202,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Vertex during the second quarter valued at $15,304,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vertex by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,336,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,954,000 after acquiring an additional 664,495 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,384,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Vertex by 100.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 630,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,208,000 after acquiring an additional 315,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vertex by 112.3% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 487,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,526,000 after purchasing an additional 257,825 shares during the period. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertex Company Profile (NASDAQ:VERX)

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

