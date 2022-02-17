Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Veritiv Corporation engages in offering North American business-to-business distribution solutions. It provides packaging, print and print management, publishing, supply chain, facility and logistics solutions that span the entire lifecycle of core business operations. The company’s customers vary across a number of industries, including manufacturing, healthcare, retail and more. Veritiv Corporation is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. “

Shares of NYSE:VRTV opened at $102.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.10 and a 200-day moving average of $104.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Veritiv has a one year low of $21.09 and a one year high of $158.99.

In related news, Director Stephen E. Macadam purchased 1,500 shares of Veritiv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $126.63 per share, for a total transaction of $189,945.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Veritiv during the third quarter worth $1,242,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veritiv by 8.4% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 47,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after acquiring an additional 3,662 shares in the last quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veritiv by 15.3% in the second quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Veritiv by 4.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 62,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Veritiv by 117.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 110,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,763,000 after acquiring an additional 59,494 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veritiv Company Profile

Veritiv Corp. engages in business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products and services. The firm provides logistics and supply chain management solutions to its customers. It operates through the following segments: Print, Publishing, Packaging and Facility Solutions.

