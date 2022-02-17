Verition Fund Management LLC Has $4.33 Million Stock Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Verition Fund Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 32.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 71,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 34,125 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $4,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 106.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $70.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.92 and a twelve month high of $93.85. The company has a market cap of $59.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.19 and its 200 day moving average is $70.91.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 10.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -45.28%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MRVL shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price (up previously from $82.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. KGI Securities began coverage on Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.92.

In other Marvell Technology news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total transaction of $7,473,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.81, for a total value of $44,950.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 426,021 shares of company stock valued at $34,305,788 over the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

