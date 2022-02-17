Verition Fund Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) by 499.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,697 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,908 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Anaplan worth $4,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PLAN. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Anaplan by 157.5% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Anaplan by 2,036.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Anaplan by 2,348.4% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the third quarter valued at $77,000. 91.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Anaplan news, CRO William Schuh sold 2,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total transaction of $123,559.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total transaction of $39,059.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 140,724 shares of company stock valued at $6,435,667 over the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:PLAN opened at $47.82 on Thursday. Anaplan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.92 and a fifty-two week high of $84.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.78 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.94.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $155.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.31 million. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 33.63% and a negative return on equity of 66.57%. The company’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PLAN. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Anaplan from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Anaplan in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Anaplan in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Anaplan from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, cut their price target on shares of Anaplan from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.85.

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

