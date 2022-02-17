Verition Fund Management LLC Boosts Holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 138.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,559 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,186 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $5,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FRC. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in First Republic Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in First Republic Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 214 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 110.6% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in First Republic Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. 94.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FRC opened at $174.44 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $190.06 and a 200 day moving average of $200.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.15. First Republic Bank has a 12-month low of $161.59 and a 12-month high of $222.86.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The bank reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.86% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 26th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.47%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $225.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.14.

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

