Verition Fund Management LLC Acquires 75,677 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 1,185.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,677 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $5,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. West Family Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 3.3% in the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 4,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 0.6% in the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 16.8% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 0.7% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 20,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 0.4% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 39,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

O has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered shares of Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

Shares of NYSE O opened at $67.08 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.74. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $58.27 and a 1-year high of $74.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The business also recently disclosed a mar 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2465 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 234.92%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

