Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Verint Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.62. Verint Systems reported earnings of $0.98 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Verint Systems will report full year earnings of $2.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.34. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.49 to $2.56. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Verint Systems.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.16. Verint Systems had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 13.75%. The firm had revenue of $224.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Verint Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.33.

NASDAQ VRNT opened at $53.46 on Monday. Verint Systems has a 52 week low of $41.46 and a 52 week high of $54.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -205.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.78.

In related news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 5,672 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total transaction of $279,232.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Elan Moriah sold 2,045 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total transaction of $100,675.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,408 shares of company stock valued at $1,940,796 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 497,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,127,000 after acquiring an additional 169,872 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 90,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,731,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 289,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,194,000 after acquiring an additional 19,764 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 194,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,199,000 after acquiring an additional 3,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 57,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,045,000 after acquiring an additional 5,019 shares in the last quarter. 99.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Verint Systems (VRNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.