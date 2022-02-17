Venator Management LLC Lowers Position in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK)

Venator Management LLC trimmed its stake in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 677,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,954 shares during the quarter. Liberty Latin America comprises 2.4% of Venator Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Venator Management LLC owned about 0.29% of Liberty Latin America worth $8,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Liberty Latin America in the third quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Liberty Latin America during the third quarter worth approximately $246,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Liberty Latin America during the third quarter worth approximately $173,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Latin America during the third quarter worth approximately $1,790,000. Finally, Canyon Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Liberty Latin America by 21.9% during the third quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,654,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,953,000 after buying an additional 655,823 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.11% of the company’s stock.

LILAK traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.47. 5,237 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 924,193. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 1 year low of $9.96 and a 1 year high of $14.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 1.42.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Liberty Latin America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

About Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of fixed, mobile and subsea telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: C&W Caribbean and Networks, VTR/Cabletica, C&W Panama, and Liberty Puerto Rico. The C&W Caribbean and Networks segment provides video, broadband, telephony, and mobile services.

