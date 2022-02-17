Venator Management LLC Buys 1,371 Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Venator Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 163,883 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 14.9% of Venator Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Venator Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $55,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,196,339 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,057,589,000 after purchasing an additional 319,155 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,286,895 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $15,709,316,000 after acquiring an additional 173,316 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 40,419,248 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,717,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,439 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,676,595 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,427,580,000 after acquiring an additional 865,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,825,288 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,746,674,000 after buying an additional 480,834 shares during the last quarter. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $336.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $315.00 price objective on Meta Platforms and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.20.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $83,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have sold 3,241 shares of company stock worth $1,077,095 in the last three months. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $215.83. 174,886 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,789,098. The firm has a market capitalization of $587.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.28. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.36 and a 52 week high of $384.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $306.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $332.50.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.88 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

