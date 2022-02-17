Venator Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 (NYSE:AGCB)

Venator Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 (NYSE:AGCB) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 19,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000. Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 accounts for approximately 0.1% of Venator Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 20,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 6,334 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC grew its position in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 by 12.8% during the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 70,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 7,959 shares in the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD grew its position in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 by 9.4% during the second quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 109,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 in the 2nd quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 573,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,879,000 after purchasing an additional 18,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.25% of the company’s stock.

AGCB stock remained flat at $$9.77 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 190,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,739. Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $13.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.81.

Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

