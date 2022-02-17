Venator Capital Management Ltd. Lowers Position in Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE)

Venator Capital Management Ltd. lessened its position in Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE) by 16.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 510,301 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 99,699 shares during the quarter. Caesarstone makes up about 3.0% of Venator Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Venator Capital Management Ltd. owned about 1.48% of Caesarstone worth $6,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CSTE. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Caesarstone by 162.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,389 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 5,187 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Caesarstone by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,214 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 2,748 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Caesarstone by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,893,401 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,946,000 after buying an additional 18,529 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Caesarstone by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,824 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 6,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Caesarstone by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,996 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. 53.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on CSTE. StockNews.com lowered Caesarstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet lowered Caesarstone from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Caesarstone from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of CSTE stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $12.08. The stock had a trading volume of 439 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,294. The stock has a market cap of $416.00 million, a P/E ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 0.80. Caesarstone Ltd. has a 1 year low of $10.20 and a 1 year high of $19.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.46.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). Caesarstone had a return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 3.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Caesarstone Ltd. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caesarstone Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of quartz surface products. Its engineered quartz surface slabs are applicable for vanity tops, wall panels, back splashes, floor tiles, stairs, and other interior surfaces. The company offers its products through its brand name Caesarstone brand. Caesarstone was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Kibbutz Sdot-Yam, Israel.

