Vector Capital Management L.P. Buys Shares of 12,918,367 RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB)

Vector Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,918,367 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $208,373,000. RocketLab comprises approximately 24.4% of Vector Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RKLB. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RocketLab in the third quarter worth $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of RocketLab in the third quarter worth $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RocketLab in the third quarter worth $119,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of RocketLab in the third quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RocketLab in the third quarter worth $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on RKLB. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of RocketLab from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of RocketLab in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RocketLab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 20.00.

RocketLab stock traded down 0.30 on Thursday, hitting 9.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,560,153. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 11.14 and a quick ratio of 10.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of 10.67. RocketLab has a one year low of 7.55 and a one year high of 21.34.

RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The rocket manufacturer reported -0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -0.12 by -0.12. The business had revenue of 5.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 4.65 million. Analysts predict that RocketLab will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RocketLab Profile

Rocket Lab and Vector entered into a definitive merger agreement.

