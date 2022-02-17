Vector Capital Management L.P. Buys Shares of 12,918,367 RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB)

Vector Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,918,367 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $208,373,000. RocketLab comprises approximately 24.4% of Vector Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RKLB. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RocketLab in the third quarter worth $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of RocketLab in the third quarter worth $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RocketLab in the third quarter worth $119,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of RocketLab in the third quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RocketLab in the third quarter worth $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.47% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms recently commented on RKLB. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of RocketLab from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of RocketLab in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RocketLab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 20.00.
RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The rocket manufacturer reported -0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -0.12 by -0.12. The business had revenue of 5.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 4.65 million. Analysts predict that RocketLab will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
RocketLab Profile
Rocket Lab and Vector entered into a definitive merger agreement.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RocketLab (RKLB)
- The Institutions Begin To Shed Tightly Held Allison Transmission
- Construction, Concrete and Asphalt Prices Keep Going Up: Stocks to Consider
- 3 Medical Device Companies for the Long-Term Investor
- Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) Could Be The Comeback Story Of The Year
- Qualtrics International Stock is an EMS Play
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RKLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB).
Receive News & Ratings for RocketLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RocketLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.