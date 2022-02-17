Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $17.60

Shares of Vecima Networks Inc. (TSE:VCM) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$17.60 and last traded at C$17.60, with a volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$17.50.

VCM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Acumen Capital raised their price objective on shares of Vecima Networks from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Cormark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$22.00 price objective on shares of Vecima Networks in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$24.00 price target on shares of Vecima Networks in a report on Friday, February 11th.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$15.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$15.72. The stock has a market cap of C$401.52 million and a PE ratio of 68.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Vecima Networks’s payout ratio is 108.27%.

Vecima Networks Company Profile (TSE:VCM)

Vecima Networks Inc provides technology solutions that empower network service providers and content providers to connect people and enterprises to information and entertainment worldwide. It offers products for the cable and broadcast industries, which provides video and broadband access to service providers, content creators, and broadcasters.

