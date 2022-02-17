Varta AG (ETR:VAR1) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Varta AG (ETR:VAR1) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €104.33 ($118.56).

VAR1 has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €140.00 ($159.09) target price on Varta in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €84.00 ($95.45) target price on Varta in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €80.00 ($90.91) target price on Varta in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Warburg Research set a €115.00 ($130.68) target price on Varta in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €115.00 ($130.68) target price on Varta in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

ETR VAR1 opened at €93.44 ($106.18) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €104.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €119.49. Varta has a 12 month low of €87.30 ($99.20) and a 12 month high of €168.40 ($191.36). The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion and a PE ratio of 40.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.66.

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries, household batteries, and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Microbatteries & Solutions and Household batteries. The Microbatteries & Solutions segment offers zinc-air batteries for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones, and other wearable applications, as well as for electrical devices, including Bluetooth headsets and medical devices for measuring high blood pressure, blood sugar, and other bodily functions, as well as power supply for Covid-19 antibody tests; and rechargeable battery solutions for use in applications, such as servers, car keys, alarm systems and smart meters, and others for industrial and original equipment manufacturers.

