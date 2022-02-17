Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) is Tower Wealth Partners Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Tower Wealth Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 11.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 41,819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,143 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 9.6% of Tower Wealth Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Tower Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC now owns 7,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 52.3% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 7,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VB stock traded down $3.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $210.14. 403 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 885,909. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $216.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.71. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $195.92 and a 52-week high of $241.06.

